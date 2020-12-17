Alien, Leonel Deleon-Cuellar Indicted on Possession of a Firearm

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Leonel Deleon-Cuellar of Mexico, age 23, with possession of a firearm by an illegal and unlawful alien.

If convicted, Deleon-Cuellar, found in Nash County, faces a maximum imprisonment term of not more than ten years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today