Amite Woman, Shawanda Dove Pleads Guilty to Bribery Scheme and Witness Tampering

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that SHAWANDA DOVE, 51, of Amite, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021 to use of an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity and tampering with a witness.

According to the superseding bill of information, DOVE used a cell phone to carry out a bribery scheme, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1952(a)(3) and 2. Specifically, DOVE paid a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Records Division Supervisor in exchange for fraudulent bonds used for the release of incarcerated persons. Additionally, in an related matter, DOVE made multiple threats to a witness cooperating in the federal prosecution of DOVE’s son, Aaron Nakeenen Womack, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1512(b)(1).

As to the bribery scheme, DOVE faces maximum penalties of five (5) years incarceration, a $250,000 fine, a three (3) year term of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00. Additionally, DOVE faces maximum penalties of twenty (20) years imprisonment and/or a fine of $250,000, three (3) years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment for the witness tampering charge. DOVE’s sentencing is scheduled on October 6, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorneys Tracey Knight and Paige O’Hale are in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today