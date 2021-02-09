General

Amherst: Ryder Winegar Indicted for Threatening Members

ByEditor 4

Feb 9, 2021 , , ,
Amherst: Ryder Winegar Indicted for Threatening Members

Amherst Man, Ryder Winegar Indicted for Threatening Members of Congress and State Representative

CONCORD (STL.News) Ryder Winegar, 33, of Amherst was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday and charged with six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of threatening a New Hampshire State Representative, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

Winegar was arrested on January 11, 2021 and is being detained pending trial.

The original complaint filed in court alleges that on December 16 and 17, 2020, Winegar left voicemails at the offices of six members of the United States Congress in the District of Columbia.  In some of the messages, Winegar identified himself by name or identified his telephone number.  The voicemails threatened to hang the members of Congress if they did not “get behind Donald Trump.” For example, in one message, Winegar allegedly said, “I got some advice for you.  Here’s the advice, Donald Trump is your president.  If you don’t get behind him, we’re going to hang you until you die.” According to the indictment, on December 14, 2020, Winegar also contacted a New Hampshire State Representative by email threatening to “pull him from his bed and hang him.”

The charges in the indictment are only allegations.  The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Amherst Police Department, and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Worchester: Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty To Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4
General

Daniel Lee Sentenced for Smuggling Erectile Dysfunction Drug

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4
General

Honduras: Angel Roberto Lopez Sentenced For Illegal Reentry

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Education Lottery: Lidia Morris Mines $200,000 prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Ryan Mettes Wins $73,670 Club Keno Prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Nikki Clemons Wins Excellence in Education Award

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

Worchester: Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty To Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4