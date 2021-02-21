General

America’s New Fighter Jets Shocked Russia

(STL.News) The race for having complete and total dominance of the skies is being contested by three major superpowers of the world: The US, Russia, and China. With each nation looking to beat the other, major technological strides are being made in the aerospace industry.

Air superiority will be a mainly defensive exercise as the Air Force makes plans for the next generation of fighters.  While fifth-generation fighters are just getting comfortable in their roles, the Pentagon’s crystal ballers have started setting the standards for the #sixth?-generation aircraft that will make them obsolete.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Military News

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the video’s information as we have not independently verified the content for accuracy.  View as entertainment.

