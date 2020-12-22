American Airlines Statement on COVID-19 Relief Package

(STL.News) In a statement today, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom thanked Congress and the administration for their support of the bipartisan coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package that extends the Payroll Support Program (PSP).

“Our team members are the very essence of our airline. Without them, there is no American Airlines. Over the past several months, we and our union partners have taken every opportunity to explain how our front-line team members are doing essential work that will help our economy rebound from COVID-19. We’re grateful that our elected officials heard us and passed a bill that includes an extension of the Payroll Support Program (PSP), an important indication that our nation’s leaders believe in our team as much as we do. This PSP extension will enable us to bring furloughed team members back to work and resume air service to cities and towns that rely on us — all at a critical moment. We appreciate the confidence Congress and the administration are placing in us by extending this additional support, and we proudly accept the responsibility that comes with it. We are prepared to work as hard as ever as we continue to care for our customers, provide vital air service to communities across the country and keep our country moving toward an eventual recovery from this pandemic.

“We are sincerely grateful to a long roster of members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, as well as to President Trump and members of his administration, who understood the significance of extending the PSP. Their commitment to the livelihoods of airline workers is evident in the months of work it took to deliver this much-needed relief, and we thank them for their dedication to this effort.”