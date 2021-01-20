American Airlines Extending Travel Waiver Through March 31, 2021

FORT WORTH, TX (STL.News) American Airlines is providing customers additional flexibility by extending its offer to waive change fees for customers booking tickets for any new travel purchased by March 31, 2021.
As a reminder, effective Jan. 1, 2021, American has eliminated all change fees for first class, business class, Premium Economy and Main Cabin tickets for most domestic and international flying. This new offer applies to tickets that meet the following criteria and includes Basic Economy tickets.
- Any first, business, Premium Economy, Main Cabin, or Basic Economy ticket purchased on or before March 31, 2021 for future travel will not incur change fees prior to travel. Customers must pay any fare difference, if applicable, and fare rules may apply depending on the ticket.
- Customers are allowed to change their origin and destination cities as part of this offer.