American Airlines Extending Travel Waiver Through March 31, 2021

FORT WORTH, TX (STL.News) American Airlines is providing customers additional flexibility by extending its offer to waive change fees for customers booking tickets for any new travel purchased by March 31, 2021.

As a reminder, effective Jan. 1, 2021, American has eliminated all change fees for first class, business class, Premium Economy and Main Cabin tickets for most domestic and international flying. This new offer applies to tickets that meet the following criteria and includes Basic Economy tickets.