Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of Green First Mortgage Bonds due 2032

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $525 million aggregate principal amount of 2.15% first mortgage bonds due 2032 at 99.891% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Missouri intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay its short-term debt and near-term capital expenditures. Thereafter, Ameren Missouri intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to sustainable projects meeting certain eligibility criteria.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., and PNC Capital Markets LLC act as joint book-running managers for the offering. Academy Securities, Inc., C.L. King & Associates, Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC act as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: [email protected], phone: 1-800-294-1322.