(STL.News) The Pfizer- Vaccine has started to arrive in Europe there is still reeling from the latest surge in the number of COVID-19 infections. Now all 27 European union nations are expected to begin mass immunization plan. Through a special message EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announced all EU nations that receive the very first dozes of COVID-19 vaccine. France Received First Shipment Of Nearly 19,500 Pfizer Vaccine.



YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

