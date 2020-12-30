Alexander Brock Ray Arrested In Possession Of Illegal Drugs

Convicted Felon, Alexander Brock Ray Arrested In Possession Of 105 Bags Of Illegal Drugs, Pleads Guilty To Possession With Intent To Distribute Meth

MACON, GA (STL.News) A convicted felon, arrested with multiple firearms and 105 bags of illegal drugs, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Alexander Brock Ray, 30, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on December 22, before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. The defendant faces a maximum 40 years imprisonment and a minimum five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $5,000,000. Sentencing is scheduled for March 3, 2021.

U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies served Ray with an arrest warrant at his residence on August 16, 2018, for a Superior Court probation violation. In 2013, Ray was convicted of theft by receiving (firearm), carrying a concealed weapon and felony obstruction. Ray was arrested, and officers found a shotgun, along with many pills and bags of suspected ecstasy. A search warrant was issued, and officers found two semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia and 4.6 pounds of suspected ecstasy, which was later found to contain methamphetamine. Eleven stamps were found in the residence which were being used to compress multicolored powder into heart and “Hello Kitty” shaped pills.

“Methamphetamine is a pervasive threat to communities across the Middle District of Georgia. We will hold drug dealers accountable for profiting from the destruction caused by methamphetamine,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI for their combined efforts investigating this matter.”

“If drug dealers think they can continue to get away with plaguing our communities even after being arrested and convicted of crimes, they better think again,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Thanks to the persistence of the Bibb County Sheriff Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and our FBI Macon resident agency, Ray will have plenty of time to think in prison.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today