Albuquerque: Orlando Roybal Charged With Drug Trafficking

Albuquerque man, Orlando “Orly” Roybal charged in federal court with drug trafficking and firearms possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Orlando “Orly” Roybal, 39, of Albuquerque, was charged in federal court on June 7 with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Roybal will remain in custody pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 2 agents with the FBI’s Albuquerque Violent Crime Gang Task Force (VCGTF) and the New Mexico State Police executed a search warrant on an apartment allegedly used by Roybal. At the time, Roybal was serving a term of supervised release for a prior conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm and had registered a different address with his probation officer.

Among the items allegedly located by agents during the search were 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 41 fentanyl tablets, a dozen firearms, several ammunition magazines and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition. As a previously convicted felon, Roybal cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Roybal faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

The Albuquerque VCGTF investigated this case with assistance from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police. Assistant U.S. Alexander M. Uballez is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today