Albuquerque: Daniel Hansen charged for bank robbery

Albuquerque man, Daniel Hansen charged with attempted bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Daniel Hansen, 21, of Albuquerque, was charged in federal court today with attempted bank robbery. A detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 16, Hansen allegedly entered a bank and was informed by a teller that transactions must be conducted at the drive-through window. Hansen then allegedly approached the drive-through window on foot, told a teller that he would like to make a withdrawal, and was provided a withdrawal slip and a pen. Hansen allegedly returned the withdrawal slip with a demand for money. Understanding the bank was being robbed, the tellers backed away from the teller line and activated the security alarm. Hansen then allegedly returned to the vehicle in which he had arrived and fled.

Hansen was later identified through his involvement in an unrelated incident.

If convicted, Hansen faces up to 20 years in prison. A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today