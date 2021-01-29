Albuquerque: Cisneros-Legarda facing Multiple charges

Albuquerque man, Jose Carlos Cisneros-Legarda facing federal firearms and drug trafficking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Jose Carlos Cisneros-Legarda, 22 of Albuquerque, made his initial appearance in federal court on Jan. 28 where he was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possessing a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cisneros-Legarda will remain detained pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1.

Cisneros-Legarda is a state probationer whose probation term runs through September 2022 for 2017 convictions for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. According to a criminal complaint, between late January and early April 2020, Cisneros-Legarda allegedly posted multiple photos of himself on social media with large amounts of money. He also allegedly utilized Facebook Live to stream live videos of himself driving in multiple vehicles, not all of which were equipped with an interlock device as required by his probation terms.

On April 8, 2020, Cisneros-Legarda allegedly was live streaming video on Facebook Live in which he was observed in possession of a firearm. On April 9, 2020, a New Mexico Corrections Department Probation-Parole Division Officer along with members of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center Security Threat Intelligence Unit went to Cisneros-Legarda’s residence to conduct a search of his home pursuant to his probation conditions. A search of the premises uncovered three loaded handguns and approximately 26.7 grams of heroin.

As a convicted felon, Cisneros-Legarda cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Cisneros-Legarda faces a minimum of five years and up to twenty years in prison.

The FBI, the New Mexico Corrections Department, and the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center Security Threat Intelligence Unit investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L Roybal is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today