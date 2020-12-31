Albuquerque: Cecilia Ann Gillespie charged for Multiple Crimes

Albuquerque woman, Cecilia Ann Gillespie charged with armed robbery and mail theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Cecilia Ann Gillespie, 31, of Albuquerque, was charged in federal court on Dec. 30 with robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, mail theft and conspiracy to defraud the United States. A detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

On Oct. 13, a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex in Albuquerque. The suspects took mail keys and several pieces of U.S. Mail. On Nov. 23, a USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint of two trays of mail in Albuquerque. The suspects allegedly fled both times in a white Dodge Avenger. A criminal complaint alleges that the vehicle used in the crimes belongs to Gillespie and that Gillespie was the driver in both armed robberies.

According to the complaint, on Dec. 11, U.S. Postal Inspectors located the white Dodge Avenger and allegedly observed Gillespie getting into the car. On Dec. 11, Postal Inspectors, Homeland Security Investigations and the New Mexico State Police conducted a search of the residence where the vehicle had been located. Inspectors found stolen mail, including stolen checks, both opened and unopened. Gillespie was one of the occupants on the lease.

If convicted, Gillespie faces a minimum of seven and up to 25 years in prison. A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated this case with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the New Mexico State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today