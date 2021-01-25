Albert Williams Sentenced for Possessing Firearm

La Crosse Felon, Albert Williams Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing Firearm & Ammunition

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Albert Williams, 38, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon. This prison term will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Officers with the La Crosse Police Department arrested Williams following a traffic stop on September 11, 2019. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a bag of 9mm ammunition. Although Williams and the two other passengers denied knowing the handgun was inside the vehicle, Williams’ DNA was located on the grip of the firearm and on the inside of rubber gloves packaged with the 9mm ammunition.

At the time of this offense, Williams was serving a term of state supervision for a 2017 conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon. He is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition as result of this and several other felony convictions.

Judge Conley, in sentencing Williams, expressed his concern that the defendant continued to pose a “real and present danger to the community,” given his extensive criminal history of arming himself and distributing controlled substances. Judge Conley also noted that although the defendant had opportunities to better himself, he had not “walked the walk,” and that he remained undeterred by substantial imposed-and-stayed prison sentences and probation.

The charge against Williams was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today