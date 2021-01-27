Albany: Zaiqua Acosta Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Albany Felon, Zaiqua Acosta Sentenced to 32 Months for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Zaiqua Acosta, age 22, of Albany, was sentenced today to 32 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Acosta, who has a 2016 felony conviction for criminal possession of stolen property, admitted that on May 5, 2020, he possessed a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE .40 caliber pistol, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

Senior Judge Lawrence E. Kahn also imposed a 3-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Albany Police Department and the ATF, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today