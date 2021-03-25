Alaska Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Education, Sharing Day

Anchorage, AK (STL.News) Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed March 24, 2021 as “Education and Sharing Day” in Alaska.

WHEREAS, excellence in education is vital to the success of our nation, our state, and our communities; and

WHEREAS, in the Great State of Alaska, we seek the betterment of our citizens and look to provide each child and adolescent a high-quality education; and

WHEREAS, an excellent education develops the intellect and prepares students for the responsibilities and opportunities of the future through lessons in literacy, math, and science; setting the parameters of building strong character, which is fundamental to productive and rewarding lives; and

WHEREAS, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, worked tirelessly to advocate the values of education, morality, civic duty throughout his life, culminating in each President of the United States paying recognition, on the Rebbe’s birthday, by proclaiming that day “Education and Sharing Day, USA; and

WHEREAS, we strengthen the character of our youth by encouraging them to serve a cause greater than themselves and by fostering values such as courage and compassion; and

WHEREAS, by instilling a spirit of service in our children and youth, we create a more optimistic future for them and for Alaska; and

WHEREAS, education is a continuous process of effort and experience, in which each person should be nurtured throughout their life, bringing out the best in all of us.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim March 24, 2021 as:

Education and Sharing Day

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to pursue education and service, and to foster building character, values, and morality in our youth and in ourselves aiming toward a brighter future for all.

The Governor’s proclamation can be found here. A signed copy can be found here.