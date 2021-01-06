Alaska Governor Directs Reopening of Silvertip Maintenance Station

Dunleavy Directs Reopening of Silvertip Maintenance Station

(Anchorage, AK) (STL.News) Governor Mike Dunleavy today directed Commissioner John MacKinnon of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOTPF) to reopen the Silvertip Maintenance Station with equipment, personnel, and resources necessary to clear and maintain the Seward and Sterling Highways for the remainder of the 2020/2021 snow season.

“Public safety is and will be the highest priority of my administration. A crucial component in that pledge is keeping essential infrastructure, like our highways, in safe working order for the movement of residents, freight, and emergency services,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaska has fewer road miles than Connecticut. With such sparse connectivity, every mile of public pavement is essential to the safe movement of Alaskans throughout the state.

The recent distribution of the vaccines for the COVID-19 virus throughout our state demonstrates the inherent logistical hurdles we face. There is no need to add to those. With the opening of this maintenance station, we continue the pledge to making Alaska more connected and more secure.”

Dunleavy has pledged to work with Kenai Peninsula legislators Senator Peter Micciche of District O and Representative-elect Ron Gillham of District 30, and members of the Legislature, to institute a long-term program for road maintenance on the Kenai Peninsula.

