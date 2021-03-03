Alaska Governor: Boards & Commissions Appointments

Anchorage, AK (STL.News) Governor Mike Dunleavy announced, he is appointing and reappointing 56 Alaskans to various State of Alaska boards and commissions, and nominating two Alaskans to a federal board.

Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission

Melvin Smith – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors

Vivian Stiver – Fairbanks (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2023

Robert Yundt – Wasilla (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2023

Alaska Mental Health Board

Tonie Protzman – Anchorage

Term: 1/15/2021 – 12/1/2021

Alaska Mental Health Board Authority Board of Trustees

Brent Fisher – Anchorage

Term: 1/18/2021 – 3/1/2024

Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission

Brian Landrum – Wasilla

Term: 1/19/2021 – 8/25/2023

Manoj Ingle – Wasilla

Term: 1/21/2021 – 8/25/2025

Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy

Rachel Hanks – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Alaska Royalty Oil and Gas Development Advisory Board

Theodore Leonard – Wasilla

Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2024

Mark Johnson – Anchorage

Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2023

Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board

Michael Dennis – Anchorage

Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2022

Alaska Workforce Investment Board

Lucille Sands – Anchorage

Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/13/2024

Sharon Jackson – Eagle River

Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/13/2024

Alaska Veterans Advisory Council

Robert Cross – Petersburg

Term: 1/15/2021 – 11/10/2023

Big Game Commercial Services Board

Martin Boniek – Glennallen

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Ely Cyrus – Kiana

Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024

Board of Barbers and Hairdressers

Tina Taylor – Soldotna

Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2024

Connie Dougherty – Anchorage

Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2024

Board of Dental Examiners

Christina Hansen – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Board of Fisheries

Marit Carlson-Van Dort – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

John Wood – Willow (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

Board of Game

David Weisz – Wasilla

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

Jerry Burnett – Juneau (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

Board of Governors of the Alaska Bar

Ricardo Castillo – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Board of Marital and Family Therapy

Joy Collins – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Board of Nursing

Michael Wilcher – North Pole

Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024

Board of Professional Counselors

Sammie O’Neal III – Eagle River

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Board of Psychologists and Psychological Associate Examiners

Sherri Scott – Anchorage

Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2024

Commission on Judicial Conduct

Donald McClintock III – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education

Lyle Downing – Wasilla (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

Jeanne Gerhardt-Cyrus – Kiana (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

Travis Noah – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

Heidi Kelly – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

North Pacific Fisheries Management Council (Nominations for Federal Board)

Andrew Mezirow – Seward (reappointment)

John Jensen – Petersburg (reappointment)

Prince William Sound Oil Spill Recovery Institute Advisory Board

Barkley Lloyd – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2023

Andres Morales – Valdez (reappointment)

Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2023

Angela Totemoff – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2022

Real Estate Commission

Elizabeth Schok – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Traci Heaton – Juneau

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Regulatory Commission of Alaska

Keith Kurber – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2027

Serve Alaska

Sharon Jackson – Eagle River

Term: Immediate – 3/1/2023

State Board of Registration of Architects, Engineers and Land Surveyors

Edward Leonetti – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Randall Rozier – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

State Commission for Human Rights

Rebecca Carrillo – Juneau

Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024

State Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children

Jason Delamater – JBER

Term: 2/17/2021 – 7/1/2024

State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee

Cynthia Lovel – Wasilla (reappointment)

Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024

Tamara Douglas – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024

Jeremiah Ticket – Kotzebue (reappointment)

Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024

Ric Nelson – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024

Statewide Independent Living Council

Emilie Woodward – Fairbanks

Term: 1/15/2021 – 10/1/2021

Doreen Leavitt – Utqiagvik

Term: 1/20/2021 – 10/1/2021

Jenifer Galvan – Anchorage

Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/1/2023

Subsistence Resource Commissions

Lyle Wilder – Port Alsworth (reappointment)

Term: 2/17/2021 – 11/4/2023

Renewable Energy Fund Advisory Committee

Lee Thibert – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 1/6/2021 – 3/1/2023

Gail Schubert – Anchorage

Term: 1/6/2021 – 3/1/2022

Wood-Tikchik State Park Management Council

Bruce Ilutsik – Aleknagik (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

Delores Larson – Kolignek (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

