Alaska Governor: Boards & Commissions Appointments

Anchorage, AK (STL.News) Governor Mike Dunleavy announced, he is appointing and reappointing 56 Alaskans to various State of Alaska boards and commissions, and nominating two Alaskans to a federal board.
Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission
- Melvin Smith – Anchorage
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors
- Vivian Stiver – Fairbanks (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2023
- Robert Yundt – Wasilla (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2023
Alaska Mental Health Board
- Tonie Protzman – Anchorage
Term: 1/15/2021 – 12/1/2021
Alaska Mental Health Board Authority Board of Trustees
- Brent Fisher – Anchorage
Term: 1/18/2021 – 3/1/2024
Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission
- Brian Landrum – Wasilla
Term: 1/19/2021 – 8/25/2023
- Manoj Ingle – Wasilla
Term: 1/21/2021 – 8/25/2025
Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy
- Rachel Hanks – Fairbanks
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
Alaska Royalty Oil and Gas Development Advisory Board
- Theodore Leonard – Wasilla
Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2024
- Mark Johnson – Anchorage
Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2023
Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board
- Michael Dennis – Anchorage
Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2022
Alaska Workforce Investment Board
- Lucille Sands – Anchorage
Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/13/2024
- Sharon Jackson – Eagle River
Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/13/2024
Alaska Veterans Advisory Council
- Robert Cross – Petersburg
Term: 1/15/2021 – 11/10/2023
Big Game Commercial Services Board
- Martin Boniek – Glennallen
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
- Ely Cyrus – Kiana
Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024
Board of Barbers and Hairdressers
- Tina Taylor – Soldotna
Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2024
- Connie Dougherty – Anchorage
Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2024
Board of Dental Examiners
- Christina Hansen – Fairbanks
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
Board of Fisheries
- Marit Carlson-Van Dort – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024
- John Wood – Willow (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024
Board of Game
- David Weisz – Wasilla
Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024
- Jerry Burnett – Juneau (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024
Board of Governors of the Alaska Bar
- Ricardo Castillo – Anchorage
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
Board of Marital and Family Therapy
- Joy Collins – Anchorage
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
Board of Nursing
- Michael Wilcher – North Pole
Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024
Board of Professional Counselors
- Sammie O’Neal III – Eagle River
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
Board of Psychologists and Psychological Associate Examiners
- Sherri Scott – Anchorage
Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2024
Commission on Judicial Conduct
- Donald McClintock III – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education
- Lyle Downing – Wasilla (reappointment)
Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024
- Jeanne Gerhardt-Cyrus – Kiana (reappointment)
Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024
- Travis Noah – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024
- Heidi Kelly – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024
North Pacific Fisheries Management Council (Nominations for Federal Board)
- Andrew Mezirow – Seward (reappointment)
- John Jensen – Petersburg (reappointment)
- Prince William Sound Oil Spill Recovery Institute Advisory Board
- Barkley Lloyd – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2023
- Andres Morales – Valdez (reappointment)
Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2023
- Angela Totemoff – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2022
Real Estate Commission
- Elizabeth Schok – Fairbanks
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
- Traci Heaton – Juneau
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
Regulatory Commission of Alaska
- Keith Kurber – Fairbanks
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2027
Serve Alaska
- Sharon Jackson – Eagle River
Term: Immediate – 3/1/2023
State Board of Registration of Architects, Engineers and Land Surveyors
- Edward Leonetti – Anchorage
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
- Randall Rozier – Fairbanks
Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025
State Commission for Human Rights
- Rebecca Carrillo – Juneau
Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024
State Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children
- Jason Delamater – JBER
Term: 2/17/2021 – 7/1/2024
State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee
- Cynthia Lovel – Wasilla (reappointment)
Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024
- Tamara Douglas – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024
- Jeremiah Ticket – Kotzebue (reappointment)
Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024
- Ric Nelson – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024
Statewide Independent Living Council
- Emilie Woodward – Fairbanks
Term: 1/15/2021 – 10/1/2021
- Doreen Leavitt – Utqiagvik
Term: 1/20/2021 – 10/1/2021
- Jenifer Galvan – Anchorage
Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/1/2023
Subsistence Resource Commissions
- Lyle Wilder – Port Alsworth (reappointment)
Term: 2/17/2021 – 11/4/2023
Renewable Energy Fund Advisory Committee
- Lee Thibert – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 1/6/2021 – 3/1/2023
- Gail Schubert – Anchorage
Term: 1/6/2021 – 3/1/2022
Wood-Tikchik State Park Management Council
- Bruce Ilutsik – Aleknagik (reappointment)
Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024
- Delores Larson – Kolignek (reappointment)
Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024
