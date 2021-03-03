Politics

Alaska Governor: Boards & Commissions Appointments

ByPublisher3

Mar 3, 2021 , , ,

Anchorage,  AK (STL.News) Governor Mike Dunleavy announced, he is appointing and reappointing 56 Alaskans to various State of Alaska boards and commissions, and nominating two Alaskans to a federal board.

Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission

  • Melvin Smith – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors

  • Vivian Stiver – Fairbanks (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2023

  • Robert Yundt – Wasilla (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2023

Alaska Mental Health Board

  • Tonie Protzman – Anchorage

Term: 1/15/2021 – 12/1/2021

Alaska Mental Health Board Authority Board of Trustees

  • Brent Fisher – Anchorage

Term: 1/18/2021 – 3/1/2024

Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission

  • Brian Landrum – Wasilla

Term: 1/19/2021 – 8/25/2023

  • Manoj Ingle – Wasilla

Term: 1/21/2021 – 8/25/2025

Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy

  • Rachel Hanks – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Alaska Royalty Oil and Gas Development Advisory Board

  • Theodore Leonard – Wasilla

Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2024

  • Mark Johnson – Anchorage

Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2023

Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board

  • Michael Dennis – Anchorage

Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2022

Alaska Workforce Investment Board

  • Lucille Sands – Anchorage

Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/13/2024

  • Sharon Jackson – Eagle River

Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/13/2024

Alaska Veterans Advisory Council

  • Robert Cross – Petersburg

Term: 1/15/2021 – 11/10/2023

Big Game Commercial Services Board

  • Martin Boniek – Glennallen

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

  • Ely Cyrus – Kiana

Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024

Board of Barbers and Hairdressers

  • Tina Taylor – Soldotna

Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2024

  • Connie Dougherty – Anchorage

Term: 1/20/2021 – 3/1/2024

Board of Dental Examiners

  • Christina Hansen – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Board of Fisheries

  • Marit Carlson-Van Dort – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

  • John Wood – Willow (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

Board of Game

  • David Weisz – Wasilla

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

  • Jerry Burnett – Juneau (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

Board of Governors of the Alaska Bar

  • Ricardo Castillo – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Board of Marital and Family Therapy

  • Joy Collins – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Board of Nursing

  • Michael Wilcher – North Pole

Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024

Board of Professional Counselors

  • Sammie O’Neal III – Eagle River

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Board of Psychologists and Psychological Associate Examiners

  • Sherri Scott – Anchorage

Term: 1/15/2021 – 3/1/2024

Commission on Judicial Conduct

  • Donald McClintock III – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education

  • Lyle Downing – Wasilla (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

  • Jeanne Gerhardt-Cyrus – Kiana (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

  • Travis Noah – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

  • Heidi Kelly – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

North Pacific Fisheries Management Council (Nominations for Federal Board)

  • Andrew Mezirow – Seward (reappointment)
  • John Jensen – Petersburg (reappointment)
  • Prince William Sound Oil Spill Recovery Institute Advisory Board
  • Barkley Lloyd – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2023

  • Andres Morales – Valdez (reappointment)

Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2023

  • Angela Totemoff – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 2/17/2021 – 5/9/2022

Real Estate Commission

  • Elizabeth Schok – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

  • Traci Heaton – Juneau

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

Regulatory Commission of Alaska

  • Keith Kurber – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2027

Serve Alaska

  • Sharon Jackson – Eagle River

Term: Immediate – 3/1/2023

State Board of Registration of Architects, Engineers and Land Surveyors

  • Edward Leonetti – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

  • Randall Rozier – Fairbanks

Term: 3/1/2021 – 3/1/2025

State Commission for Human Rights

  • Rebecca Carrillo – Juneau

Term: 2/17/2021 – 3/1/2024

State Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children

  • Jason Delamater – JBER

Term: 2/17/2021 – 7/1/2024

State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee

  • Cynthia Lovel – Wasilla (reappointment)

Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024

  • Tamara Douglas – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024

  • Jeremiah Ticket – Kotzebue (reappointment)

Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024

  • Ric Nelson – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 5/21/2021 – 5/21/2024

Statewide Independent Living Council

  • Emilie Woodward – Fairbanks

Term: 1/15/2021 – 10/1/2021

  • Doreen Leavitt – Utqiagvik

Term: 1/20/2021 – 10/1/2021

  • Jenifer Galvan – Anchorage

Term: 2/17/2021 – 10/1/2023

Subsistence Resource Commissions

  • Lyle Wilder – Port Alsworth (reappointment)

Term: 2/17/2021 – 11/4/2023

Renewable Energy Fund Advisory Committee

  • Lee Thibert – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 1/6/2021 – 3/1/2023

  • Gail Schubert – Anchorage

Term: 1/6/2021 – 3/1/2022

Wood-Tikchik State Park Management Council

  • Bruce Ilutsik – Aleknagik (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

  • Delores Larson – Kolignek (reappointment)

Term: 6/30/2021 – 6/30/2024

For a list of vacancies, and to apply for a board appointment, click here.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Texas Businesses Praise Governor Abbott’s Executive Order

Mar 3, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

New York: $530 Million Transmission Project in Hudson Valley

Mar 3, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Nebraska Governor Opens Application for DYTI Grant

Mar 3, 2021 Publisher3