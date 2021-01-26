Alaska, ANC Cold Storage Lease Agreement

Anchorage, AK (STL.News) Governor Mike Dunleavy welcomes the signing of a lease agreement between Alaska Cargo and Cold Storage, LLC (ACCS) and the State of Alaska to develop a 32.5-million-cubic-foot cold storage at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). The agreement is a product of coordination between Governor Dunleavy’s Alaska Development Team, the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, the State’s Departments, and private industry.

“The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is consistently one of the busiest airports in the country and we welcome the progress made to capitalize on Alaska’s strategic location on the globe,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaska is open for business and the development of this cold storage warehouse will create new opportunities for Alaskan export and to meet the demands for worldwide cargo shipment.”

The ACCS facility will be constructed in phases. The first phase will be roughly 190,000 square feet with plans to begin construction in the second half of 2021. When fully completed, the facility will offer cold and warm storage, quick cargo, and general warehousing options, logistics services, and auxiliary space for tenant offices.

“Cargo carriers and their industry partners are recognizing the advantages of operating at ANC. The signing of the ACCS lease cements 2 of 5 cargo developments, totaling more than $1-billion dollars of private investment, at ANC,” said Airport Director Jim Szczesniak. “This new facility will further connect the World to Alaska, benefitting a burgeoning peonies market, Alaska’s seafood industry, and other Alaskan exports.”

ANC has steadily grown to become a world power-house in air cargo, ranking sixth worldwide for landed cargo, and third in the Americas. In 2020 more than 3.1-million metric tons of cargo moved through ANC, representing a 16% increase from 2019. In the first quarter of 2020 ANC was the 38th busiest airport in the U.S.—based on aircraft operations—and climbed to the United States’15th busiest airport for the year. On April 25, 2020, during the COVID-19 outbreak and a nation-wide economic slowdown, ANC not only maintained necessary operations, it was the busiest airport in the world.

Located at the center of global cargo lanes, ANC offers unmatched access to the world’s markets. For air carriers, ANC is just 9.5 hours from 90% of the industrialized world. Liberalized air cargo transfer rights and location allow for both cost and operational efficiencies not available elsewhere. Over 150 cargo operations take place at ANC every day, representing more than 30 different cargo carriers, providing unparallel connectivity. Widebody freighters connect ANC to 30 markets daily and an additional 20 markets at least weekly.