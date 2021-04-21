Former Chase Bank Teller, Alan Lee Hardy Charged With Bank Fraud For Targeting Older Adult Victim

(STL.News) An indictment was unsealed today charging Alan Lee Hardy, former bank teller at Chase Bank, with Bank Fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin announced today.

Mohsin was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Douglas Zloto, U.S. Secret Service, Detroit Field Office and Chief of Police David Molloy of the Novi Police Department.

“Elders are among the most vulnerable members of our society,” stated Acting US Mohsin. “They are often seen as an easy target by those who seek to take advantage of them. My office is committed to bringing those who prey on our seniors to justice“

“The U.S. Secret Service is dedicated to ensuring the public remains confident in our country’s financial institutions and therefore takes cases of elder fraud incredibly seriously. These investigations can be time consuming, but law enforcement is committed to bringing individuals who take advantage of our seniors to justice. This case highlights that commitment as well as the partnership between the Novi Police Department, the Southeast Michigan Financial Crimes Taskforce and the U.S Attorney’s Office,” said Douglas J. Zloto, Special Agent in Charge.

“Every year millions of elderly Americans are victims of theft and fraud. I’m very proud of the efforts of our detectives and task force officers who investigated this case and were committed to seeing justice prevail. The relationships the Novi Police Department has with our federal partners affords us additional resources in identifying and prosecuting those who prey on our most vulnerable population.”.

Alan Lee Hardy, 37, was charged with one count of Bank Fraud on April 21, 2021. It is alleged in the indictment that in August 2016, while working as a teller at the Chase Bank located at 3300 E. Jefferson Ave. in Detroit, Hardy defrauded a victim’s account of at least $32,000 in a single withdrawal. The victim in this case was over 90 years old at the time of the fraud. To date, the victim, has received no compensation for the money taken from his account.

The investigation was conducted by the United Secret Service and the Novi Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mitra Jafary-Hariri and Chief of the White Collar Crimes Unit John Neal. Ms. Jafary-Hariri serves as the Elder Justice Coordinator for the Eastern District of Michigan.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Each defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today