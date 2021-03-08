Alabama Governor: Special Election Dates for House District 78

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 78. This seat was held by Kirk Hatcher, who was elected to Alabama Senate District 26.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, May 25, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, June 22, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“I congratulate Kirk Hatcher for his successful bid to serve as the next Senator for District 26,” Governor Ivey said. “It is critical for the people of House District 78 to have representation, and I encourage strong candidates to step forward and serve their community.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 78 represents south, west and north Montgomery.

Proclamation

Writ of Election