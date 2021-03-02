Alabama Governor: Local Projects Funded by Rebuild AL Act

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that $4.93 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

“More and more Alabamians are seeing road projects in their communities,” Governor Ivey said. “As we near the second anniversary of the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, we are showing the people of our state that we are true to our word, and money is being spent wisely. All revenue is being used to enhance critical infrastructure to make Alabama a better place to live, work and play.”

There were 21 projects selected. Of those awarded projects, 17 cities and counties contributed a total of $2.08 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible.

An additional round of local projects is expected later this year. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

This is the second year of projects awarded under the Annual Grant Program. Year one of the Annual Grant Program awarded $10.2 million for local projects in 2020.

A list of this year’s grantees is available here.