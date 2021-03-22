STL.News

Alabama Governor Ivey: Mask Signage for Businesses

MONTGOMERYAL (STL.NewsAlabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday revealed signage for business owners to encourage employees and patrons to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  The current health order mandating statewide mask wearing will end at 5 p.m. on April 9, 2021.

“After April 9, masks will no longer be a mandate, but they remain one of the most successful tools we have to keep folks safe from COVID-19,” Governor Ivey said.  “I hope these are helpful to businesses around the state as they set their own protocols to operate safely.  Masks are soon to be a memory but until then, lets wear them out!”

