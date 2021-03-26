Buffalo Man, Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi Pleads Guilty To Stealing Social Security Benefits For More Than 5 Years After His Father’s Death

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi, 47, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to theft of government property. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Douglas A.C. Penrose and David J. Rudroff, who are handling the case, stated that the defendant’s father received retirement benefits under the Social Security Act. Those benefits should have ceased when Al Shuaibi’s father died in August 2013. However, the Social Security Administration (SSA) continued to pay these benefits until February 2019, with the defendant spending the money for personal expenses. The resulting loss to the SSA was approximately $76,393.50.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John F. Grasso.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 17, 2021, before Judge Vilardo.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today