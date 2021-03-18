Adrian Flemming Sentenced for Distributing Fentanyl

Waterbury Man, Adrian Flemming Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Fentanyl

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that ADRIAN FLEMMING, also known as “Gordo,” 25, of Waterbury, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 14, 2020, Waterbury Police attempted to stop Flemming’s car after they received information that he planned to conduct a large narcotics transaction in Waterbury. Flemming fled on foot for a short distance before being apprehended. A search of Flemming’s person and car revealed 2,190 dose bags containing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, a quantity of marijuana, and nearly $2,000 in cash.

On October 26, 2020, Flemming pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Flemming, who is released on a $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on April 26, 2021.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Waterbury Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John T. Pierpont, Jr. and Michael J. Gustafson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today