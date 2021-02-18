General

Adam W. Gagnon Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

ByEditor 4

Feb 18, 2021 , , , ,
Adam W. Gagnon Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

Manchester Man, Adam W. Gagnon Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Adam W. Gagnon, 43, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 30, 2020, Manchester police detectives received information that Gagnon would be travelling to Lawrence, Massachusetts in an Uber to pick up a significant quantity of fentanyl for distribution.  There were several outstanding warrants for Gagnon’s arrest.  Detectives observed Gagnon travel to Lawrence in an Uber, enter a building for approximately 10 minutes and get into another Uber to head northbound.  Detectives stopped the vehicle, arrested Gagnon on the warrants, and observed a cellophane wrapped package at Gagnon’s feet.  The Uber driver consented to a search of the vehicle and the package was seized.  A lab later confirmed the package contained over 480 grams of fentanyl.

Gagnon is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, 2021.

“Those who bring large quantities of fentanyl into New Hampshire are endangering public safety,” said U.S. Attorney Murray.  “In order to protect our communities, Operation S.O.S. is targeting the fentanyl dealers who are distributing this deadly drug in Hillsborough County.  I am grateful to the Manchester Police Department for their successful efforts to prevent this significant quantity of fentanyl from being sold on the streets of Manchester.”

This matter was investigated by the Manchester Police Department.  The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.).  In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts.  The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.  In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Rickie Foy Convicted of Conspiring to Steal Cash

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Lottery: Katrice Evans Picks up $127,063 Jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Lee Tankard Wins $268,132 jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4