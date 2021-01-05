Acting U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Georgia

(STL.News) Bobby L. Christine has been named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney Christine is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and will remain in that position while assuming the additional role in the Northern District.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
