Pittsburgh Felon, Aaron Lyons Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Pistol

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to a term of imprisonment of 18 months to be followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

United States District Judge David Cercone imposed the sentence on Aaron Lyons, 26, of 617 Swissvale Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.

Previously, in connection with Lyons’ guilty plea, the court was advised that on November 19, 2019, Pittsburgh Police conducted a traffic stop in the East Liberty neighborhood of Pittsburgh of a vehicle in which Lyons was a traveling as a passenger. During the stop, officers conducted a pat down of Lyons for officer safety and felt a gun barrel in his jacket pocket. Following a scuffle resulting from Lyons’ failure to comply with officer instructions, a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol was recovered from him. Lyons had been convicted of four offenses in three different cases between 2014 and 2018. Federal law prohibits anyone who has been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Assistant United States Attorney David Lew prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Lyons.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today