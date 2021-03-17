6 Ways Marijuana Is Beneficial For Your Skin Health

(STL.News) A busy schedule, an unhealthy lifestyle, and fast food consumption have made skin problems quite prevalent in recent times. And no matter which ointment or medicine we think of, nothing seems to drive away these skin woes.

Recently, medical marijuana has grabbed significant attention as a possible alternative for various skin problems. Experts at Veriheal say that medical cannabis consists of components like cannabidiol or CBD that can effectively manage skin problems and improve skin health.

In this article, let us find out some practical uses of marijuana to treat various skin problems.

Acne and skin impurities – Acne can occur to people of all ages, and it is caused mainly due to hormonal imbalance, unhealthy lifestyle, etc. An increase in the secretion of sebum from the oil glands is also another reason for acne formation. CBD oil is said to offer all-around protection to your skin and help it to fight against acne. The cannabinoid reduces sebum formation in the sebaceous tissues, which is one of the primary triggers behind acne issues. It also comes with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight acne and soothes the concerning skin. Skin aging – Topical marijuana application is said to slow down your skin’s aging process. Studies have revealed that CBD consists of antioxidants that help it to deal with fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps in the regeneration of new skin cells and collagen production, which improves your skin’s quality. Psoriasis – There is no known cure to this common skin disease with itchy and painful red patches on the skin. However, marijuana is claimed to provide some relief from psoriasis symptoms. Studies suggest that it inhibits dead skin cell buildup, which is one of the primary causes of this skin condition. Bacterial skin infection – The cannabinoids within cannabis can be used to fight skin infections. Studies have shown that applying marijuana extract on bacterial infections like boils, cellulitis, etc., can offer relief. It also claims to fight MRSA that can cause a life-threatening condition. Skin irritation – The anti-inflammatory properties exhibited by cannabis can also be used to reduce skin inflammation and irritation. Applying CBD oil on affected areas is said to relax and soothe the skin. It can provide potential relief from rashes, dry skin, and several skin conditions. Protective shield – Regular use of medicinal cannabis can put a protective shield on your skin as it promotes cell regeneration—the cannabinoids in marijuana are said to protect your skin from the sun, smoke, and other pollution. The fatty acids also create a shield on your skin and make it healthy.

As studies are still underway, we can expect more breakthroughs about how marijuana can improve skin quality. It is a non-irritating component that is known to help in various skin conditions.

If you are skeptical about using synthetic products on your skin, you might like to try CBD, which is natural and beneficial. However, you should consult a dermatologist to know the things that are best for your skin.