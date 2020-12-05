5 Most Expensive US Military Aircraft?

(STL.News) In this day and age, there is a great deal of concern over what things cost. As it applies to military aircraft, there is a staggering amount of money involved, whether its a fighter, bomber, electronic warfare, or even newer transport aircraft. “You get what you pay for” is often the case for many consumer goods, but nowhere does this saying ring truer than when it comes to spending on armaments. Typically, the military that has the best financial backing will be the one most capable of overwhelming enemies and maintaining the greatest level of power internationally.

The most expensive military aircraft in the world are technologically advanced weapons that are capable of wreaking devastation on nearly any locale on earth. Of course, the majority of the most expensive aircraft vehicles are owned by the United States armed forces.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Military News

NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee accuracy of the information contained with as we have not independently verified the content. View as entertainment purposes.

STL.News References:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

