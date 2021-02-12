4 Types of File Formats that are Great for Small Business Tasks

(STL.News) Digital files are vital to small businesses today, as they move away from paper documents is not just convenient and practical but also sustainable and cost-effective.

There are many different file formats to get to grips with, some of which should be prioritized because of their usefulness and ubiquity. Here is a brief guide to those must-have file types that organizations of all sizes can leverage to breeze through everyday operations.

PDF

The humble PDF has been the gold standard for digital business documentation for many years now, and a good reason. It is widely compatible and fairly flexible, and versatile, so you can use it to create everything from invoices and white papers to company brochures and press releases.

Its adaptability can go even further, thanks to using a free PDF to Word converter, which is ideal for turning existing PDF files into documents that can be opened and edited using Microsoft’s suite of office software tools.

In short, any official document you want to create and share externally is best done using a PDF as opposed to any other format.

JPEG

There are lots of different image file formats out there. While lossless alternatives like TIFF and PNG are a good choice for use in situations where quality is the most important factor, the reliable JPEG is still a top option for use on websites and social media platforms.

The main advantage of a JPEG is that it is designed to save and display images without taking up too much space in the process. Given that page load speed should be a priority for small business websites that want to grow organically, using JPEGs to showcase product pictures and other elements makes sense.

Likewise, because it is so widely used, compatibility is seldom an issue, so you can be confident that images will be visible regardless of the device a visitor uses.

SVG

Scalable vector graphics (SVG) is a file format that can, as the name suggests, be scaled infinitely without losing quality because it is based on display vectors rather than a fixed number of pixels.

SVG files are suitable for several uses, including the creation of websites with interface and design elements that need to be responsive and alter according to the size of the screen or window that is being used to view them. They are also helpful when it comes to creating traditional print ads and even promotional elements like billboards.

MP4

Even small businesses need to be attuned to the power that video content can hold over audiences. If you want to create and share clips on social media or your website, then the file format you should choose for exporting purposes is MP4.

Once again, it all comes down to compatibility and compression; MP4 is the most popular format for video on the planet and is beneficial in terms of file size. Creative use of all of these file formats will definitely help your small business to gain traction.