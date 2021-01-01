Haiti’s Independence Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send greetings to the people of Haiti as you celebrate the 217th anniversary of Haiti’s independence.

Haiti’s long history as a nation demonstrates the resolve of the Haitian people in overcoming adversity in the hope of a brighter future. On Haiti’s Independence Day, we recognize the indomitable spirit that is the strength of the Haitian people, and we stand with them in the face of political, security, and economic challenges.

The United States has continued to invest in the future of Haiti’s citizens through humanitarian, education, and health partnerships, rooted in our shared democratic values. I hope that in 2021, all sectors of Haitian society will work together to strengthen democratic institutions, protect human rights, fight corruption, and promote economic growth to achieve a stable, prosperous, and self-reliant Haiti.

I extend best wishes for health, peace, and prosperity to the people of Haiti. Happy Independence Day and Happy New Year.

Source: STATE.Gov