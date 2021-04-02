Zuni: Brodie Coonsis charged with murder in Indian Country

Zuni man, Brodie Coonsis charged with murder in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Brodie Coonsis, 27, of Zuni, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Zuni, appeared in federal court April 1 where he was charged with murder in Indian Country. Coonsis will remain in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for April 5.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 26 Coonsis allegedly drove his truck to the victim’s home on the Pueblo of Zuni reservation. Coonsis allegedly approached the victim’s door with a firearm and knocked at the door. After the victim answered, Coonsis allegedly shot the victim in the back, then shot him three more times.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Coonsis faces life in prison.

The Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from Zuni Tribal Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Marshall is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today