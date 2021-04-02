Tulsa: Jimmie Luna III Sentenced for Distributing Heroin

Tulsa Man, Jimmie Luna III Sentenced to 96 months in Federal Prison for Distributing Heroin

(STL.News) A Tulsa man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for distribution of heroin, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced Jimmie Luna III, 56, of Tulsa, to 96 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. When determining the sentence, Judge Heil also considered the extensive history and nature of Luna’s prior convictions.

On June 5, 2020, Tulsa County Deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Luna. Deputies located Luna at a local hotel, and after arriving saw the defendant’s girlfriend exit the room. Deputies approached her and asked if she had any drugs. She told them she had drugs that belonged to Luna who was in the hotel room and retrieved multiple baggies from her bra: five baggies containing brown and black tar heroin and another containing Alprazolam, also known as Xanax. Luna had directed her to dispose of the drugs.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Nasar and Joel-lyn McCormick prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today