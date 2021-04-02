Missouri Governor: Appointments To Boards & Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions.

Tyler Seth Johnson, of West Plains, was appointed to the Missouri Real Estate Appraisers Commission.

Mr. Johnson is a Missouri Certified General Real Estate Appraiser with MAI designation and co-owner of Southwest Valuation, a real estate appraisal firm in Springfield. Previously, he worked for Landmark Bank as a commercial loan officer. Mr. Johnson has over seven years of experience in real estate valuation and more than 15 years in the real estate market. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.

Glen Kolkmeyer, of Odessa, was appointed to the Public Service Commission.

Mr. Kolkmeyer is the owner and CEO of Energy Transport Solutions, Inc, a family owned and operated business. He was elected four times to the Missouri House of Representatives, serving from 2013 to 2021. During his time as a state representative, he served as chair of the Administration and Accounts Committee and Transportation Committee. He has also served as president of the Missouri Propane Gas Association and Lafayette County Firefighters Association. Mr. Kolkmeyer served 20 years as the Fire Chief of the Wellington-Napoleon Fire Protection District and has served a total of 39 years in the fire service.

Bruce Lipe, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Fire Safety Education/Advisory Commission.

Mr. Lipe served as a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the St. Louis Fire Department for 30 years. After his retirement in 2016, he began working full time as a sales manager for Leo M. Ellebracht Company selling personal protective equipment and other fire rescue and emergency services equipment. Mr. Lipe has completed various specialized training courses related to fire safety and rescue and holds an Emergency Medical Technician license.

Dan Manley, of Lee’s Summit, was appointed to the Missouri Fire Safety Education/Advisory Commission.

Mr. Manley has been with the City of Lee’s Summit Fire Department since 1983, serving as Assistant Chief since 2015. He also serves as Deputy Commander of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistant Team. Mr. Manley is a certified firefighter, fire service instructor, and paramedic in the state of Missouri. He is a member of the Missouri Hospital Disaster Preparedness Committee and Complex Coordinated Terror Attack Task Force. He is also a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs, and Western Missouri Fire Chiefs, among others. Mr. Manley has completed numerous fire safety, emergency medical, and other emergency management professional development courses throughout his career.

Randall Walker, of Shell Knob, was appointed to the Missouri Real Estate Appraisers Commission.

Mr. Walker is a Missouri Certified General Real Estate Appraiser and has owned and operated United Appraisal Group since 1991. His experience includes the appraisal of agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential properties. Mr. Walker has served as an expert witness on appraisals in several Missouri Courts. He has also served as chairman of the Aurora Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustment and Planning and Zoning Commission. Mr. Walker holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Drury University.

R. Bradley Weaver, of Springfield, was appointed to the State Banking Board and Savings and Loan Board.

Mr. Weaver is the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Systematic Savings Bank. He also serves a member of the Board of Directors. Prior to joining Systematic Savings Bank in 2018, he was the CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for First Home Bank. Mr. Weaver’s career consists of more than 40 years of experience in the finance and banking industries.

Lowell K. (Buddy) Wood III, of St. Louis, has been appointed to the Missouri Real Estate Commission.

Mr. Wood is a licensed Missouri Real Estate Broker and owns and operates Wood Brothers Realty in St. Louis. Prior to starting his own business in 2011, he was a broker-salesperson for L.K. Wood Realty Co. Inc. He is a member of the St. Louis Association of Realtors and the Missouri Association of Realtors, having held various leadership positions within both organizations in the past. Mr. Wood is a graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur.