Missouri Auto Accident: Moderate injuries to Vickey I. Cross

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in moderate injuries to Vickey I. Cross (66) from Springfield, Missouri, and Michael D. Wood (21) from Springfield, Missouri
- Date: April 2, 2021
- Time: 9:45 am
- Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
- Driver Name (1): Vickey I. Cross (66) from Springfield, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Michael D. Wood (21) from Springfield, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): Moderate
- Injury Driver (2): Unknown
- Vehicle Description (1): 2014 Cadillac CTS
- Vehicle Description (2): 2012 Dodge 2500
- Incident ID Number: 21053953
- County: Greene County
- Location: Route T approximately 4 miles west of Springfield, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Farmer’s Insurance
- Driver Insurance (2): GEICO
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was westbound while vehicle 2 was northbound
- Investigated by: Trooper GT Hackett #559
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: Crash occurred as vehicle 1 traveled into the path of vehicle 2. Driver 1 (Vickey I Cross) was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use