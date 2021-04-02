Missouri Auto Accident: Moderate injuries to Vickey I. Cross

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in moderate injuries to Vickey I. Cross (66) from Springfield, Missouri, and Michael D. Wood (21) from Springfield, Missouri

  1. Date: April 2, 2021
  2. Time: 9:45 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Vickey I. Cross (66) from Springfield, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Michael D. Wood (21) from Springfield, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): Moderate
  7. Injury Driver (2): Unknown
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2014 Cadillac CTS
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2012 Dodge 2500
  10. Incident ID Number: 21053953
  11. County: Greene County
  12. Location: Route T approximately 4 miles west of Springfield, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Farmer’s Insurance
  14. Driver Insurance (2): GEICO
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was westbound while vehicle 2 was northbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper GT Hackett #559
  17. Troop: Troop D
  18. Misc. Information: Crash occurred as vehicle 1 traveled into the path of vehicle 2.  Driver 1 (Vickey I Cross) was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

