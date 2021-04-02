Isaiah Matthew Drywater Charged with Shooting with Intent to Kill

(STL.News) A man has been charged in federal court for shooting a woman Saturday near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Isaiah Matthew Drywater, 23, was charged by criminal complaint with shooting with intent to kill in Indian Country and with being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance today in federal court at 2 pm.

On March 27, 2021, just after 7 pm, Tulsa police officers responded to the shooting. Officers observed two individuals lying on the ground, including a female victim who had sustained four gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital for care. Drywater, whose clothing matched the description reported to authorities, was also lying on the ground with a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol a few feet away. Officers ran a records check on the firearm and discovered it was reported stolen in October 2020.

According to the charging document, officers spoke to four witnesses during their investigation . One heard the shots and looked in the direction of the crime, seeing a man and woman. He stated that it looked like the male shot the victim and recognized the man as a person called “Happy.” He said he saw “Happy” pulled the trigger then empty his handgun’s magazine. He then saw the man lie on the ground and throw the gun away from himself.

During an interview, officers explained to Drywater they were investigating a shooting and that he was a suspect. The defendant denied shooting anyone but said he thought his friend and her dog had been shot. He said the two had met through a mutual acquaintance. According to court documents, Drywater stated that he had used methamphetamine and PCP that day and that he had a Smith & Wesson 9 mm firearm and almost a full magazine that he carried in his waistband or backpack to conceal it. The defendant explained that he traded drugs and money for the gun. He also allegedly told officers that he remembered hanging out with an acquaintance and the victim and the next thing he remembered was being in a police car. Officers terminated the interview when the defendant asked for an attorney.

This matter will proceed in U.S. District Court in Tulsa, where the criminal complaint is currently pending. A complaint is a temporary charge alleging a violation of law. For the case to proceed to trial, the United States must present the charge to a federal grand jury within 30 days. Once a grand jury returns an indictment, a defendant has a right to a jury trial at which the United States would have the burden of proving the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Tulsa Police Department is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Heatherman is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today