Jaquan Shakur Singleton Sentenced For Carjacking

Carjacking conviction sends Savannah man, Jaquan Shakur Singleton to federal prison

Defendant crashed car after stealing it at gunpoint

SAVANNAH, GA (STL.News) A Savannah man will spend nearly eight years in federal prison after admitting to a carjacking that left the vehicle crashed and the defendant in the hospital.

Jaquan Shakur Singleton, 26, of Savannah, was sentenced to 94 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Interstate Transportation of a Stolen Vehicle, and Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore also ordered Singleton to pay $9,652.82 in restitution, and to serve five years of supervised release after completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Two of Jaquan Singleton’s siblings died as a result of gun violence, yet that knowledge didn’t deter him from committing violent gun crime on his own,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “The community will now be a safer place while he is behind bars, contemplating the bad choices that put him there.”

As described in court documents and testimony, Singleton pointed a handgun at a motorist in a Savannah parking lot in February 2018, stealing the victim’s car and driving away. A short time later, Singleton crashed the vehicle in Hardeeville, S.C., and after being treated at a hospital was taken into custody.

“This kind of threat to any citizen is unacceptable and will be investigated and prosecuted,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “With the help of the Savannah Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia, Singleton will be punished to the fullest extent of our laws.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Savannah Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcela C. Mateo.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today