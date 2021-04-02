Fortinet - First Quarter 2021 Financial Results April 29th

(STL.News) Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced that it would hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Fortinet’s financial results conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6913 (domestic) or (224) 357-2188 (international) with conference ID 1998423. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental slides will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Fortinet’s website at http://investor.fortinet.com, and a replay will be archived and accessible at http://investor.fortinet.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through May 6 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID #1998423.