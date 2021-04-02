Florida Lottery: Baneza Brown Claimed $1 Million Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Baneza Brown, 33, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 MONEY TREE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Brown said she plans to use her winnings to buy a house. “I’m so excited to move into a place with more space for me and my family,” she shared.

Brown purchased her winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 2011 Cortez Road West in Bradenton. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.