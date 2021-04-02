Florida Lottery: April Troy Jones Won $1 Million Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that April Troy Jones, of Naples, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Troy Jones purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1089 North Collier Boulevard in Marco Island. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.