Colorado Governor on Passing of Justice Gregory Kellam Scott

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis issued a statement upon the passing of Justice Gregory Kellam Scott, Colorado’s first Black justice appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court, who spent eight years on the bench of Colorado’s highest court.

“Justice Scott was a trailblazer and a devoted public servant who was committed to helping others succeed in the legal profession and beyond. The news of Justice Scott’s passing comes just a day after Colorado’s first female Supreme Court Justice Mary Mullarkey passed away. These two individuals will have a lasting impact on our state. They both contributed a great deal to Colorado’s mission of inclusion and creating a Colorado for all.”

Justice Scott was appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court in 1992 by then-Gov. Roy Romer, where he served until his retirement in 2000. He is the only Black person to have served as a justice in Colorado.