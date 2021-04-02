Cohoes: Patris Derville Sentenced for Interstate Threats

Cohoes Man, Patris Derville Sentenced for Interstate Threats

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Patris Derville, age 22, of Cohoes, New York, was sentenced yesterday to 13 months in prison for transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Derville admitted that on January 15, 2020, he used his Facebook account to transmit a Facebook Live video over the internet during which Derville threatened to shoot another person, and that he posted the video for the purpose of communicating that threat to that person.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also sentenced Derville to a 3-year term of supervised release, which will commence after Derville is released from prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Capital District Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes FBI Special Agents and members of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Troy Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashlyn Miranda and Alicia Suarez.

