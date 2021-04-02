California Governor Newsom Appoints Patrick J. Smalling as Judge

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of a judge to the San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Patrick J. Smalling, 53, of Livermore, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Joaquin County Superior Court. Smalling has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office since 2004. He was a Volunteer Deputy Public Defender at the San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office in 2004. Smalling earned a Juris Doctor degree from the New College of California School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brett H. Morgan. Smalling is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $214,601.