Akwesasne Man, Brennan J. Thompson Sentenced for Fleeing Port of Entry

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Brennan J. Thompson, age 43, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, was sentenced today to time served (approximately 2 months in jail) for driving away from the Massena Port of Entry while Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers attempted to search his vehicle.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Robert Dwyer, CBP Director of the Massena Port of Entry.

As part of his earlier guilty plea, Thompson admitted that on May 13, 2020, he was operating a silver Lincoln sedan when he approached the Massena Port of Entry, seeking to enter the United States from Canada. When asked to open the vehicle’s trunk for inspection, Thompson quickly accelerated away from the inspection booth, made a U-turn and sped back into Canada. Thompson was arrested on June 28, 2020.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also sentenced Thompson to a 3-year term of supervised release.

The case was investigated by CBP and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.

