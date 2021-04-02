Alaska Governor: April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Juneau, AK (STL.News) Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed April as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” in Alaska.

Click here to watch Governor Dunleavy’s video remarks on Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

WHEREAS, this month marks the 20th anniversary of the first national observation of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In 2000, in an effort to coordinate awareness and prevention efforts, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the Resource Sharing Project worked with stakeholders, advocates, victims, and volunteers to formally launch April as the official recognition month for the first time in 2001.

WHEREAS, each year we continue to fight to increase sensitivity to the severity of the issue; igniting public consciousness and reinvigorating the network of support groups providing resources to survivors and those at risk; and

WHEREAS, sexual assault violates a person’s sense of dignity, security, trust, and privacy and is a devastating crime that affects people of all ethnic, cultural, and economic backgrounds in every community in Alaska; leaving them with lasting emotional, physical, and psychological scars; and

WHEREAS, the 2019 Alaska Felony Level Sex Offenses Report shows there were 1,574 incidents reported throughout the state, and further defined that incidents involving victims aged 18 and up are most often reporting being assaulted by an acquaintance; and

WHEREAS, every Alaskan, deserves to live free from harm and fear of sexual assault or abuse, and no one has the right to force, threaten, or manipulate anyone into sexual activity; and

WHEREAS, Alaska continues to make strides in education, enforcement and prosecution of the sexual assault and we will continue to work together to reduce and prevent sexual violence in our state.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim April 2021 as:

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

in Alaska, and ask that all Alaskans to come together to stand against sexual assault in our homes and communities, commit to keeping our citizens safe, and to increase support to victims and survivors of sexual assault.

The Governor’s proclamation can be found here. A signed copy can be found here.