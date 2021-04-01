US State Department's Renewal of 2021-2022 Charter

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Department of State has renewed the Charter of the Advisory Committee for the Study of Eastern Europe and the Independent States of the Former Soviet Union. The Advisory Committee was established under the authority of 22 U.S.C. §4503 to provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary of State, or his or her designated representative, concerning implementation of the Research and Training on Eastern Europe and the Independent States of the Former Soviet Union Act of 1983 (the Act).

The Advisory Committee shall recommend grant policies to the Secretary of State for the advancement of the objectives of the Act. In proposing recipients for grants under the Act, the Advisory Committee shall give the highest priority to national organizations with an interest and expertise in conducting research and training concerning the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe and in disseminating the results of such.

The Advisory Committee is composed of the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Education, the Librarian of Congress, the President of the Association for Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies, and the President of the Association of American Universities. The private members, or their designated representative, act in a capacity to speak for their respective organizations.

All meetings of the Advisory Committee are open to the public unless the committee determines, in accordance with section 10(d) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, that a meeting or a portion of the meeting should be closed to the public. The Advisory Committee will publish timely notice of each meeting, whether open or closed, in the Federal Register.