Nebraska Governor Signs Bills to Support Military Families

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts signed two bills into law during a press conference at the State Capitol. Legislative bill (LB) 389 was introduced by Senator Rita Sanders of Bellevue at the Governor’s request. The bill makes it quicker and easier for military spouses licensed in another state to obtain a teaching permit after moving to Nebraska.

LB 297, an initiative of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, was introduced by Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha. The bill protects older Nebraskans and vulnerable adults from financial fraud by authorizing broker-dealers or investment advisors to place a hold on a transaction for up to 30 days in cases of suspected financial exploitation. The Legislature passed both bills with unanimous votes.