Montell Keith pleads guilty to possession of a firearm

St. Louis man, Montell Keith pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) Montell Keith, 23, of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Keith appeared, today, before United States District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark.

On December 8, 2019, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were notified a white Toyota Camry, reported stolen on December 3, was parked at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Goodfellow Place. While canvassing, officers located the Camry parked on the south parking lot, parked and exited their patrol car. Keith, identified by officers as the driver, drove away from the parking lot. The officers got back in their patrol car to follow and observed Keith running from the Camry. While running, the officers watched Keith throw a pistol on the ground.

Officers chased Keith and eventually arrested him. An officer returned to where he saw Keith throw the pistol and found a loaded 9mm pistol. The officer discovered the pistol had been reported stolen on December 2, 2019.

Prior to December 8, 2019, Keith was convicted of at least one felony crime.

Judge Clark has set sentencing for July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is handling the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today