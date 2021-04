MO (STL.News) Andrew Held of Hermann scratched his way to a $50,000 Scratchers prize on a Missouri Lottery “Millionaire Money” ticket he bought at Midwest Petroleum, 500 Highway 54 S., in Fulton.

“Millionaire Money” is a $10 game with more than $10 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million and three additional $50,000 prizes.